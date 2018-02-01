Flu virus (Photo: bodym, bodym)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Dorn VA Hospital is joining a list of facilities taking extra precaution during the flu season.

The hospital posted a list of the new rules on its Facebook page.

The VA is asking visitors with a cold or flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting anyone in the facility.

Anyone younger than 18 is restricted from visiting any person inpatient including long term care. People wo are visiting should be limited to two adults per patient. Veterans who must attend their out patient or visiting the emergency room with flu-like symptoms should minimize their interaction with others and take use of hand sanitizer and face masks located throughout the facility.

Palmetto Health also put in visitor restrictions at the hospital to try and prevent the spread of flu to it's patients last month.

