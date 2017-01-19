Dorn VA to Build New Home for Vets' Families

Helping veterans and their families is exactly what the Dorn VA plans to do with a new project. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Helping veterans and their families is exactly what the Dorn VA plans to do with a new project.

They have recently been approved for a Fisher House.

The Fisher House Foundation provides veterans’ families with a home away from home at no cost to them. It helps them have a comfortable place to stay and not worry about expenses while they are visiting their loved ones getting treatment at the hospital.

“Right now all I can do is just stay here and be with him, but I'm glad I can,” Kathy Woodward explained about visiting her fiancée. “You know we can't communicate that much, but just being here I think helps the veterans, and you know anybody that's in a situation like this they need people.”

Woodward’s fiancée Butch Eggert is a navy veteran and hospice patient at Dorn. Eggert can’t speak or move but lights up when he sees his fiancée.

Woodward said the rest of her fiancée’s family lives in Chicago and cannot always make the trip.

“It costs so much to get here and then they don’t have a place to stay, so they have to limit how long they can stay, and he loves his sister coming cause that’s his only sibling, but he has other family that would come if they had a place to stay,” Woodward explained. “It’s just you know expense, you know and for someone in his situation that’s all you have to look forward to during the day.”

She is delighted that the hospital is building a house for veterans’ families.

“That would be great,” she said laughingly. “I would be all for it. That would be wonderful.”

The Dorn VA will build it on their newly acquired 13 acres of land right next to the hospital.

“It provides an area of refuge for our loved ones of veterans.” David Omura with the Dorn explained.

“We will make sure their loved ones can come and be close to them.”



They now have a community board helping to raise money for the house. They will have to come up with half of the price tag.

Omura says they hope to have it up and running in about three years.

If you would like to donate, please visit: http://donate.fisherhouse.org/ColumbiaSC

(© 2017 WLTX)