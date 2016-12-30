Inside a building that caught fire in Columbia Friday night. (Photo: Columbia Fire Department/Twitter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Fire Department said they were working a building fire in downtown Columbia Friday night, resulting in roads being closed.

The fire department said that they were working a fire around 8:30 p.m. at a building being renovated to become a six-lane bowling alley, near Taylor and Main Streets.

Firefighters said the fire started after radiant heat from welding ignited wood inside the building. Brick Lewis with the Columbia Fire Department said there was not yet an estimate on damages.

Firefighters said the Nickelodeon Theater was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters said the scene is now under control, and all roads were reopened before midnight.