Downtown Columbia Intersection Briefly Closed After False Call

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One of the main intersections in downtown Columbia was briefly after there was a report of smoke in a downtown Columbia high rise.

Columbia firefighters say they were called to the Capitol Center at 1201 Main Street for a report of smoke on the 6th floor. Later, the fire department said that was a false call.

Because of the problem, the 1200 block of Assembly Street northbound between Gervais and Lady Street was closed, but has since reopened.

