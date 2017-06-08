Empty for Decades, New Business Comes to Buildings in Downtown Newberry

Handcrafted cocktail at Bar Figaro, downtown Newberry's newest bar

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Buildings that been left vacant for years - in some cases, decades - are seeing new life in downtown Newberry.

At the heart of downtown Newberry, Main and College street, lies a new place for a sweet treat.

"Oh, it was a perfect location," said Kevin Clamp, co-owner of The Corner Scoop.

Kevin Clamp and his dad Bruce opened up the booming business in a space that sat empty for seven years. It was previously an antique shop. Despite only being open for a few weeks, they say they already have regulars.

"I've seen some people two times in a day," Clamp laughed.

Even the smallest of critics agree it's tasty for the taste buds.

"It tastes really good," said six-year-old Langston Thompson.

"My grandma makes homemade ice cream and it was even better than her homemade ice cream," said 12-year-old Kelsey Buckley.

"It's good and cold," said 12-year-old Nakiyah Smith.

At the corner of downtown Newberry is Bar Figaro.

"It's fantastic," said general manager Ryan Helms.

Helms says the spot used to be a pharmacy, but it has been decades since anyone's used it.

"Forty years," Helms said. "Stayed vacant 40 years."

Helms says it was a complete gut job aside from a few details untouched by time.

"These are all original ceilings," Helms said, "these amazing brick walls are all original."

Helms says their handcrafted cocktails could cost you around $10, but that this bar is tailored toward everyone.

"We're happy that we can bring people into this environment and the history of Newberry," Helms said.

For these two locally owned businesses, it's being able to bring new life to their community that's the cherry on top.

"It's just a good, good feeling because I really do love Newberry," Clamp said. "It's a great town, hard to beat."

