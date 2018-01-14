Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College, Dies at 89

(Photo: Morris College/Facebook)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WLTX) - Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College. has passed away at the age of 89, according to Morris College in Sumter.

Richardson passed away on Saturday in his hometown of Hartsville, according to the college.

The announcement came on the Morris College Facebook page Sunday morning.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College. Dr.... Posted by Morris College on Sunday, January 14, 2018

The ninth president of Morris College, Richardson was also its longest sitting president, serving in the role for 43 years, from 1974 until his retirement in 2017. One of the nation’s longest-serving college presidents, Richardson was also an ordained Baptist preacher, having served for 56 years as the pastor of Thankful Baptist Church in Bamberg.

Before his service at Morris College, Richardson served 15 years at the South Carolina Area Trade School (now Denmark Technical College) in several academic and student personnel positions. He also served as principal of St. Helena High School in Frogmore for two years, as well as principal of Wilson High School in Florence for one year. Richardson served as Coordinator of the College Education Achievement Project (CEAP) at Benedict College and Allen University jointly. At Benedict College, Richardson served as Director of Basic Studies, Associate Dean of Faculty, Director of the Institutional Self-Study for reaffirmation of accreditation, Dean of Admissions and Records and acting President. Following his service at Benedict, Richardson served one year as Executive Vice President at Voorhees College.

A native of Hartsville, Richardson graduated from Butler High School as Valedictorian of his class before graduating magna cum laude from Benedict College and receiving a master’s degree in higher education administration from Teachers College of Columbia University.

An outpouring of recognition and sympathy emerged on social media following Richardson's death.

With deep sorrow do I announce the passing of my beloved foster father, Dr Luns C Richardson of Morris College. In agreement with God. — Charles B Jackson Sr (@RevCBJacksonSr) January 14, 2018

Rest in Heavenly Peace Dr. Luns C. Richardson (on the left). A quiet, yet powerful leader of Morris College for over 43... Posted by Kymm Hunter on Sunday, January 14, 2018

Wow! Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Luns C. Richardson, the former president of Morris College. Serving 43 years before retiring June 2016, Dr. Richardson was the longest serving HBCU President in South Carolina. I’ll miss seeing his smiling face! #RIP pic.twitter.com/L857JLQJTR — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) January 14, 2018

A man who dedicated his entire life to educate, help, inspire and influence thousands including me transitioned Saturday... Posted by Isaac Holt on Saturday, January 13, 2018

R.I.P Dr. Luns C. Richardson. We gone keep your name alive.

You served a good 43 years here at this HBCU. 🙏🏼 — Bridgette 🇩🇴 (@Dominicano_oo) January 14, 2018

Dear Dr. Luns C. Richardson, couldn't no one hold Morris together like you did. You were a remarkable man with a... Posted by Joya Gregg on Saturday, January 13, 2018

It’s a sad day in HBCU history as we mourn the home going of one of the longest sitting presidents in the nation, Dr. Luns C. Richardson.



We Morrisites are eternally grateful for all 43 years of dedication, understanding and encouragement. Rest in power Dr. Richardson 💙💛 #MoCo — #longliveyoung (@__Floww) January 14, 2018

Rest Easy Dr. Luns C. Richardson 🙏🏾👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/JUBjk7AgT5 — Darius Russell (@DRuss5_) January 14, 2018

Funeral arrangements are to yet to be announced.

© 2018 WLTX-TV