Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College, Dies at 89

HARTSVILLE, SC (WLTX) - Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College. has passed away at the age of 89, according to Morris College in Sumter.
Richardson passed away on Saturday in his hometown of Hartsville, according to the college.
The announcement came on the Morris College Facebook page Sunday morning.
The ninth president of Morris College, Richardson was also its longest sitting president, serving in the role for 43 years, from 1974 until his retirement in 2017. One of the nation’s longest-serving college presidents, Richardson was also an ordained Baptist preacher, having served for 56 years as the pastor of Thankful Baptist Church in Bamberg.
Before his service at Morris College, Richardson served 15 years at the South Carolina Area Trade School (now Denmark Technical College) in several academic and student personnel positions. He also served as principal of St. Helena High School in Frogmore for two years, as well as principal of Wilson High School in Florence for one year. Richardson served as Coordinator of the College Education Achievement Project (CEAP) at Benedict College and Allen University jointly. At Benedict College, Richardson served as Director of Basic Studies, Associate Dean of Faculty, Director of the Institutional Self-Study for reaffirmation of accreditation, Dean of Admissions and Records and acting President. Following his service at Benedict, Richardson served one year as Executive Vice President at Voorhees College.
A native of Hartsville, Richardson graduated from Butler High School as Valedictorian of his class before graduating magna cum laude from Benedict College and receiving a master’s degree in higher education administration from Teachers College of Columbia University.
An outpouring of recognition and sympathy emerged on social media following Richardson's death.
Funeral arrangements are to yet to be announced.
