Dreher Art Students Auction Off Artwork

On Wednesday night, local artists and AP art students at Dreher took part in the 'Artists for Africa' auction.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- For the last three years, art students at Dreher High School have participated in 'Artists for Africa'. It's a non-profit organization in Columbia where postcard size artwork is auctioned off to raise money so students in Africa can receive an alternative arts education.

On Wednesday night, local artists and AP art students at Dreher took part in the auction. Clavin Coombs is a junior and is looking to go into the field of art after he graduates.

"I got really excited when I found out that we were doing mini paintings. I did a landscape. I always loved the sunset colors and I really like doing vibrant work," he said.

Dreher arts teacher, Jennifer Gorlewski decided to take part in the event because it's a chance for her students to do art for a cause.

"I always say, 'Art shouldn't exist in a closet. It needs to get out there and it needs to do things.' I thought this was a great opportunity for the students," she said.

The students at Dreher High School have raised more than $2 thousand in three years.

"It's really amazing and kind of humbling. It's just a good way to broaden your world view and connect with people who have the same interests in a place that's very different," said Sarah Swan-Kloos, an AP student.

These students in Columbia may never meet the students they are helping out in Africa, but they will continue to raise money one painting at a time.

"You can always help out locally, but adding another level to that is really interesting and very humbling," said Swan-Kloos.

If you would like to donate money to the 'Artists for Africa' organization, you can mail your donation to: 1056 Coatesdale Road, Columbia, SC 29209.





