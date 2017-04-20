Dreher Trades In Blue for Pink for a Cause In support of Leigh Sharpe (Video)
To show their strong support of Leigh Sharpe in her fight against cancer, the Dreher Blue Devil softball team dedicated its game Thursday to Leigh and her family, punctuated with a loud team shout, "LEIGH STRONG!" They are also selling t-shirts to support the Sharpe family.
Coach Craig Nesbit , wltx 10:47 PM. EDT April 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harper's Restaurant in Five Points Closes
-
Woman Accused of Making Fake 911 Calls Arrested
-
SC Subway Manager is Missing
-
Dead Dogs, Reptiles Found in Apartment
-
Harper's Restaurant Closes After 27 Years
-
Police: Murdered grandparents stabbed, beaten
-
Contestant Raises Sexual Abuse Awareness
-
Confederate flag controversy
-
A Taste of the Total Eclipse This Week
-
Goose takes out cop on way to work
More Stories
-
Two SC Police Officers Shot by Domestic Violence SuspectApr 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Thief Ruins Kids' Party, Steals InflatablesApr 20, 2017, 9:52 p.m.
-
Alert Issued for Chicken Nugget Meal Over Possible…Apr 20, 2017, 10:46 p.m.