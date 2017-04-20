Dreher Trades In Blue for Pink for a Cause In support of Leigh Sharpe (Video)

To show their strong support of Leigh Sharpe in her fight against cancer, the Dreher Blue Devil softball team dedicated its game Thursday to Leigh and her family, punctuated with a loud team shout, "LEIGH STRONG!" They are also selling t-shirts to support the Sharpe family.

Coach Craig Nesbit , wltx 10:47 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

