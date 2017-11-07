Driver and Pedestrian Safety Tips

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 128 people have died after being hit by a vehicle so far this year. That's compared to 121 people at the same time last year.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Columbia police continue to investigate a deadly accident on Millwood Avenue last week. Officers believe a woman was not on a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle. She was also wearing dark clothing.

This brings us to the issue of safety, whether you are crossing the street or behind the wheel.

"I see a lot of people not paying attention. We should always be on the lookout for pedestrians, and just because it's cold or raining outside, doesn't mean people aren't still walking," said Lance Corporal David Jones.

Jones provides three tips you can stay safe, whether you are driving or crossing the street:

Avoid being distracted, whether that's texting or changing the station on the radio If walkers are crossing the street, make sure the signal is appropriate. Always be aware of your surroundings

