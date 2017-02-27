Man Charged with DUI in Deadly Wreck on I-20

(Photo: SC Highway Patrol)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A man has been charged with felon DUI after a wreck on Interstate 20 that took the life of a passenger in his car.

State troopers filed charges against 29-year-old Voight Taylor/

The accident happened at mile marker 61, which is the Highway 378 exit in Lexington County.

State troopers say just before 1 p.m., Voight's car went off the road and struck a tree. A passenger inside the car died at the scene, while Voight was taken to a local hospital.

The collision remains is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

