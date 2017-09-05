Driver Charged in Deadly DUI Accident

Lexington County Jail

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Troopers say the driver of the car in a fatal weekend accident will be charged with Felony DUI resulting in death.

Marshall Brandon McFarland is expected in court Tuesday.

The crash happened Saturday just after 7 pm on Interstate 20E, near mile marker 60.

Investigators say McFarland attempted to pass cars using the emergency lane. Troopers say he lost control and overturned multiple times.

The passenger, 21-year-old Wyatt Duval, was ejected from the car and died. The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

McFarland was wearing his seatbelt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the accident, that stretch of I-20 was down to one lane of traffic.

