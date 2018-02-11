Driver Charged with Felony DUI in Fatal Clarendon County Crash, Troopers Say

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead and another faces felony DUI charges after a fatal accident in Clarendon County on Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Anthony Lamonth Jones, 62, of Manning, faces two felony DUI charges after one person was killed and another injured in a fatal accident Saturday in Manning, according to lance corporal Matt Southern with Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Jones was driving North on Raccoon Road with a passenger around 6:05 p.m. Saturday, when he ran off the right side of the road in a traffic circle. Jones then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, where he hit a concrete median before hitting a 2013 Ford SUV traveling east on Silver Road, investigators say.

The driver of the Ford SUV was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon before being airlifted to MUSC in Charleston, where he later died form injuries sustained in the crash.

Both Jones and a male passenger in his car were transported to McLeod Health Clarendon with injuries, according to SCHP.

After being released from the hospital, Jones was arrested on two felony DUI charges and transported to the Clarendon County Detention Center, say troopers.

No one involved in the incident was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

