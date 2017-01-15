Driver Dies in Car Crash, Minors Transported

ambulance (Photo: Getty Images)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is dead following a fatal car collision in Lexington, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Corley Mill Road near Wood Mill Way. Lexington County Coroner identified the deceased driver as Kathryn Ellison of Leesville, SC. She died at the scene after she ran off the road and into a tree. Two children who were inside the Honda four-door vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Both children were restrained in the rear seat.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine Ellison's cause of death. This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

