Driver Dies in Collision on I-20

File (Photo: WLTX/AP)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person died in a crash on I-20 Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials from the Kershaw County Coroner's office identified the driver as 30-year-old Matthew Tate Boland from Camden. Troopers say he was driving a 2005 Lexus and was traveling near mile marker 93 when the crash happened. The driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and was killed.

Boland was wearing a seatbelt.