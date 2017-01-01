WLTX
Driver Dies in Fatal Car Crash in Clarendon County

wltx 11:41 AM. EST January 01, 2017

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) One person is dead following a fatal collision early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Chrysler 300 was traveling on US 15 near J. W. Rhames Road and ran off the left side of the road. The person hit a ditch and a utility pole. This collision happened at around 4:00 a.m.

The driver was the only occupant in the car and was wearing a seatbelt. 


