Driver Dies in Fatal Car Crash in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) One person is dead following a fatal collision early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Chrysler 300 was traveling on US 15 near J. W. Rhames Road and ran off the left side of the road. The person hit a ditch and a utility pole. This collision happened at around 4:00 a.m.
The driver was the only occupant in the car and was wearing a seatbelt.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs