Driver Ejected in Fatal Car Crash

IRMO, SC - (WLTX) -- One person died in a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Officials say 24-year-old Craig Hopkins, of Evans, GA, was ejected from a 1998 Ford Explorer after crashing into a barrier on I-26. The vehicle also rolled over several times. The incident happened near the 100 mile marker at around 12:15 a.m.

Evans was transported to a local hospital where he later died at 3:50 p.m. from complications of blunt head injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.