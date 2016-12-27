Driver Ejected in Fatal Car Crash

IRMO, SC - (WLTX) -- One person died in a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.
Officials say 24-year-old Craig Hopkins, of Evans, GA, was ejected from a 1998 Ford Explorer after crashing into a barrier on I-26. The vehicle also rolled over several times. The incident happened near the 100 mile marker at around 12:15 a.m.
Evans was transported to a local hospital where he later died at 3:50 p.m. from complications of blunt head injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
