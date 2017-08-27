Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Moped Collision

Fatal accident. (Photo: The Associated Press)

SWANSEA, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is recovering and another person is dead following a fatal moped collision early Sunday morning.

Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the incident happened at around 2:10 a.m. on highway 321 near Toole Smith Road. They say the driver of a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck ran in two people riding on a moped. The driver of the moped, who was not wearing a helmet, was airlifted to a nearby hospital with injuries. The passenger on the back died after they were thrown off the moped.The passenger on the back was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was also transported with injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

