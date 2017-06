The crash happened on Bluff Road in Columbia

One driver is dead after their car ran off the road and struck a house on Bluff Road.

It happened on Friday night around 9:30, after a driver in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro swerved off of the highway, and into an abandoned home.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim, but News 19 will continue to update you as more information arrives.

