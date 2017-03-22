Driver Killed in Deadly Sumter Crash

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- One person is dead after a fatal accident near Sumter Wednesday morning.

Highway Patrol says a 2012 Nissan was going north on US-15, just south of Sumter, when the car ran off the road. Investigators say it happened at 3:05 a.m.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says the car hit a ditch and overturned. He says the driver was ejected from the car and died.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

