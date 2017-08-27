Driver Killed in Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95

File photo (Photo: AP, WLTX)

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- An investigation is underway after a tractor trailer rammed into another vehicle on I-95 Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the 109 mile marker at around 11:30 p.m. Trooper say the tractor trailer was traveling southbound and crashed into the back of a 2009 Chevrolet going in the same direction.

Officials say the diver of the Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries after being pushed to the left side of the road into a cable barrier. They say the interstate was blocked for a few minutes, but was later reopened following the crash.

Troopers will continue to investigate the cause of the fatal collision.

