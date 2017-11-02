Driver of SUV Submerged in River Found Safe

Richland County deputies investigate after a vehicle was found in a river on November 2, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say the driver of a vehicle submeged in a Richland County river has been found safe.

Someone spotted the SUV Thursday morning in the water just off Highway 601 in Lower Richland County. Officers responded to the scene and began the process of bringing the vehicle back to shore.

No one was inside it. Officers sent in the dive team to try and find if anyone had been inside.

Around 4 p.m., deputies announced the driver had been found away from the scene.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances of how the SUV got there.

PHOTOS: SUV Found Submerged in Richland County River

