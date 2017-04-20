Driver Shot, Crashed Into Abandoned House, Columbia Police Say

(Photo: Chris Brathwaite/WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a driver was shot and crashed into a house in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police say they believe the victim was driving in the 2700 block of Booker Street when he was shot and crashed into an abandoned home. The victim was hit in the lower body and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are interviewing witnesses on the scene and trying to determine if the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

