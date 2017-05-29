Driver Strikes Trees, Building after Flipping Car

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash where the driver flipped his car and crashed into a building early Saturday morning.
Fairfield County Coroner released information saying 39-year-old Estevan Garza died at the scene resulting from his injuries. The incident happened on Old Douglas Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Officials say he was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before flipping the vehicle, crashing into trees and ultimately a brick building.
The collision remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs