Driver Strikes Trees, Building after Flipping Car

Fatal accident. (Photo: The Associated Press)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash where the driver flipped his car and crashed into a building early Saturday morning.

Fairfield County Coroner released information saying 39-year-old Estevan Garza died at the scene resulting from his injuries. The incident happened on Old Douglas Road at around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say he was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before flipping the vehicle, crashing into trees and ultimately a brick building.

The collision remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

