Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A driver is dead after being thrown from a vehicle following a collision Thursday night in Northeast Columbia.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on Alpine Road near Interstate 20 at 7:05 p.m on Thursday.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV ran off the road, struck a guardrail, then crossed back over into the opposite lane before crashing into a van.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was taken to Palmetto Health where they later died.

The driver of the van was transported to Palmetto Health Richland with non life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

