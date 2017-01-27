Drivers Can Expect A Smoother I-77 This Fall (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Drivers can expect to hit a smoother I-77 in the fall of this year, as road work will begin again once paving season begins.

Roadwork began on 13 miles of I-77, between I-26 and Decker Boulevard, last year. Construction crews removed the first layer of asphalt, leaving a coarse, but pothole-less surface behind.



Since then, the Department of Transportaiton's District One Engineer Robbie Isgett said there have been some problems due to the wear and tear from cars that broken up the surface of the road even more.

"It's raveled out on us and developed a little valley in between the lanes so we've had to go in there and do some patch work," Isgett said.

The temperatures have to be warm enough during nights for paving work to begin again. What crews have to do is a 2 layer process.

With the first layer of pavement removed, contractors will also take off the second layer (the current surface of the road.)

Immediately after removing the second layer, they will refill it with fresh asphalt, a process that should be complete by September of this year.

"Once we get that asphalt down, most people will assume we're done at that point, and then it's like putting the icing on the cake with the last layer that will go down in 2018," Isgett said.

The final layer will have to wait until 2018, once the paving season starts back up again. Isgett said the surface of the both repaved layers will be smooth.

The cost of the project from start to finish is roughly $22.5 million.



That total does not include the section of road between Percival exit and I-20 , which was added on to the project, and will also be freshly paved within that same timeline of now unill 2018.



