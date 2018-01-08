'Drug Deal Gone Bad' Left Two Dead, Another Injured in Irmo Shooting, Deputies Say

Richland County Deputies were called to a home in the 100-block of Sutton Way for a shots fired call Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter/Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A shooting near Irmo Sunday night that left two people dead and a third in serious condition is being described as a "drug deal gone bad" by Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Sutton Way near Irmo around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Richland County coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene, according to investigators. A third person was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.

In a statement released Monday morning, deputies say the suspect shot the victim, who, in turn, shot the suspect. The third person who was shot continues to recover at a local hospital, according to officials.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

