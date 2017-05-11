Drugged Driving Becoming Bigger Issue

Drugged driving is becoming a bigger issue across the nation. (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Drugged driving is becoming a bigger issue across the nation.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 43 percent of tested drivers who died in a crash had drugs in their system. The report claims drugs surpassed alcohol.

It is an issue that has found its way in the Midlands.

Drug Recognition Expert Sergeant Kyle Hewitt with the Kershaw County Sherriff's Office said drug-impaired drivers are increasingly making the roads even more dangerous.

“As far as Kershaw County is concerned, we have a lot of marijuana arrests and then prescription medication is another one, a lot of people think it's okay to get in the car whenever they've popped a lot of pills,” Hewitt said. “Their first excuse well my doctor prescribed it, well just because your doctor prescribed it doesn’t mean it’s okay to drive if you’re impaired.”

Officers say they are hoping for more drug recognition experts across the state.

Many traffic and drug organizations are calling on states to start formally tracking their drug-impaired driving arrests.

They say this type of tracking is more difficult since there are 430 specific drugs and metabolites in the national highway safety fatality database.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ghsa.org/resources/drugged-driving-2017

