Drugs, Guns and Bullet Proof Vest Found inside Home, Police Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four people have been arrested after drugs, guns and a bullet proof vest were found in their possession, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The Midlands Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2100 block of Braham Street on January 16 after several tips and complaints were received.

Officials says they located an AK-47, two handguns, ammunition, drugs, cash and two bullet proof vests.

The following have been charged and transported to the Richland County Detention Center:

Alexander Robinson, 27 - possession of a stolen weapon, simple possession of marijuana

Darius Kaitlin, 27 - possession of ecstasy, possession of a handgun with serial number obliterated, simple possession of marijuana

Anthony Robinson, 25 - simple possession of marijuana

Kenneth Robinson, 52 - simple possession of marijuana

Additional stolen property was reportedly located inside the residence, and more charges are possible.



