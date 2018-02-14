Alexia Shontae Johnson (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - An Elgin woman previously released on two bonds was arrested when drugs and a stolen gun were found in her possession, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators says 21-year-old Alexia Shontae Johnson had several illegal items inside her vehicle during a traffic stop on February 13, including 7 and a half ounces of marijuana, scales, 2 grams of heroin and a stolen Glock .40 cal. pistol.

Four narcotics investigators had been surveying Johnson's residence on and off for several months when they observed her leaving the residence in a burgundy Dodge Nitro on February 13. Two investigators initiated the traffic stop, searching the vehicle when they smelled marijuana.

She was transported to Kershaw County Detention Center and charged her with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen pistol.

Investigators say evidence indicated Johnson has sold multiple pounds of marijuana and other drugs over the past year. In 2017, a search of the home of Johnson and her boyfriend resulted in a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and crack. Johnson was not arrested because her boyfriend took ownership of the drugs. She then reportedly moved the drug dealing operations to her residence on Smyrna Road.

High bond has been requested since she was already released on bond by the Elgin and Camden police departments for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. It was also requested that the previous bonds be revoked.

“The fact that our narcs are making more and more heroin arrests and arresting people who are also carrying guns is alarming,” said KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing. “Two previous arrests for drugs have obviously not taught Ms. Johnson a lesson. We hope that the magistrate who sets bond will take all of this into consideration when setting a new bond.”

© 2018 WLTX-TV