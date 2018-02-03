Drugs, Weapons Found in Lexington House Leads to 3 Arrests

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A search of a Lexington home resulted in drugs and weapons charges for two men and one woman

Investigators reportedly saw one of the suspects with illegal narcotics inside a vehicle while serving an outstanding arrest warrant at a house on Blueberry Drive. A search warrant was executed after a weapon was found in the vehicle.

Xanax, Ativan, Klonopin, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun were found inside the home, according to a report.

The suspects include:

Michelle Eisinger, 42; charged with possessing and trafficking illegal drugs

Jason Rivers Jr., 30; charged with illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender

Kevin Vinson Jr., 36; charged with illegally possessing drugs and a firearm

“This house contained a lot of drugs that could have also been distributed to more people if our deputies hadn’t intervened,” Koon said. “We’re glad to get these drugs off the streets.”

Vinson posted bail, and was released. Eisinger and Rivers are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

