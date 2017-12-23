Dry, Cooler for Christmas

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy during the afternoon and a little cooler.

The holiday weekend started off very warm. High temperatures hit the lower to middle 70s across the Midlands.

A front will move through the area early Sunday. Any rain associated with the front should end during the morning hours.

Cooler, drier air will be moving in behind the front. It will be partly cloudy Sunday afternoon, but sunny for Christmas Day.

The weather be will be nice for Christmas Day with readings closer to what is expected at this time of year. The dry weather will last through Tuesday.

The next change in the weather will be a cold frontal passage late on Tuesday. Colder air will push into the area and the front will stall near the Gulf coast.

Clouds will stream over the front and it will be mostly cloudy Wednesday through Saturday with a chance for rain each day. It will be significantly colder with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s for end of the week.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the end of the week. Forecast models have been going back and forth with different outcomes.

At this time, it appears that the wet weather will move out in time of New Year's Eve. However, it will be cold and you will need to bundle up if you are going to be outside.

