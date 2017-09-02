Dry, Hot Labor Weekend Continues

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The sunny and hot weather will continue for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Saturday was mostly sunny, dry and hot. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. That is near normal for this time of the year.

Sunday afternoon will be about like Saturday. It will be mostly sunny, dry and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This weather will continue into Labor day as well.

Tuesday an isolated shower or storm is possible under partly cloudy skies, but rain chances will be higher Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday in advance of a cold front. The front will pass through the Midlands Wednesday night bringing milder conditions for the end of the week.

There may be lingering showers on Thursday, but the sun will return by Friday. The dry, mild weather will continue into Saturday.

We will be monitoring the progress of Hurricane Irma. It is not expected to have any impact on our weather this weekend or over the next seven days.

However, it may be close enough to be of concern by next weekend. We will continue to watch the storm carefully. Stay tuned!

