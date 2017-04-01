Dry, Warm Weekend Continues

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The rest of the weekend will remain dry and warm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday was sunny and warm. High temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon.

The next change in the weather will come on Monday. A storm system will be moving across the Southeast. Clouds will be increasing with thunderstorms are expected in the evening. The showers and storm may continue overnight and into the early morning hours.

A cold front will pass through the area by early Tuesday morning bringing an end to any rain.

Warm, dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s by the middle of the week.

Another storm system will move through Thursday. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The storm system will be slow to move through the area and it will continue to pump chilly air into the Midlands.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

