Dry Weather This Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A milder and drier air mass will move into the Midlands for the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. It may be a bit breezy at times as northeast winds push the milder air into the region. A stationary front will likely stay offshore with only a few coastal showers.

Clouds will increase across the Midlands on Monday and it will stay mostly cloudy for the remainder of the week. Little if any rain is expected through the middle of the week, but it will be a little cooler at the start. It will be more humid toward the end of the week and warmer. It will begin to feel more like summer again. There will be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday.

Early indications are that next weekend will be dry. It should be a good weekend to start off meteorological fall. Time to say goodbye to summer.

