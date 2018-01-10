DSS Employee Embezzled Funds into Husband's Account, Officials Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A former S.C. Department of Social Services employee and her husband have been arrested for criminal conspiracy charges, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Investigators say 35-year-old Tiffany Denna Cato Jackson created and deposited a $1,522.15 check payable to her husband, 39-year-old Willie Campbell.

According to a report, Jackson reportedly created a vendor in the department's financial management system while working as a fiscal technician. After the money was deposited to Campbell's account, Jackson voided the electronic records of the vendor and the check.

Campbell is reportedly ineligible to receive money from SCDSS.

In addition to criminal conspiracy charges, Jackson is charged with embezzlement of public funds and Campbell is charged with receiving stolen goods.

Jackson and Campbell were booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

