DSS Requests More Funding, 300 New Full-Time Employees (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Department of Social Services continues seek resources needed to run a smoother agency, as they presented a 20 percent increase in their budget request.

The $150 million that Director Susan Alford is asking for in state money in the upcoming fiscal year includes 313 new full-time employees.

Alford placed placed emphasis on growing the internal training department, and the needs for vulnerable adults, and the need for 1,000 foster homes statewide.

"I think it's important for us to make sure that we're addressing the most critical needs that were outlined in their request as well." Committee Chairman Sen. Thomas Alexander said. "There's a lot of work to be done, there's a lot of vacancies."

The department also gave an update on the Child Support Enforcement System, that is decades overdue.

Project Manager Jimmy Early says it will cost taxpayers $13.5 million in penalty fines, which is more than half of that program's funding request of $25 million.

Early said In October 2018, DSS will deploy a 3 month pilot for the program, then the rest counties will follow that over the next eight months. All counties should have the system by September 2019.

