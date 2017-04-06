Irmo's Dustin Johnson Withdraws from Master on 1st Day of Tournament

Dustin Johnson hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from The Masters, walking off the 1st tee a day after injuring his back in a fall.

On Tuesday, the eve of the Masters, Johnson's manager said the world's No. 1 player had taken a serious fall on a staircase.

David Winkle of Hambric Sports said in an email that Johnson fell on the stairs of his rental home in Augusta on Wednesday. He said Johnson landed hard on his lower back and was resting with discomfort.

Doctors advised Johnson to remain stable and start taking anti-inflammatory medication.

Winkle said Johnson hoped to be able to play in the Masters on Thursday.

