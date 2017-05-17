Dutch Fork High Briefly Put on Lockout After Threat

(Photo: Google)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Dutch Fork High School was put on a lockout as a precaution after a threat was made against the school.

Lexington-Richland Five Spokesperson Katrina Goggins says all students are safe and accounted for, and the lockout was a precaution.

Additional officers were also posted to the school. There's no evidence that there was any validity to the threat.

A lockout means students are allowed to move around the building normally, but they're not allowed to go outside as normal. Parents were allowed to continue to access the school.

The incident happened toward the end of the day. School has now dismissed as normal, and the lockout is over.

Officers continue to investigate the threat.

© 2017 WLTX-TV