Dylann Roof to Plead Guilty to State Murder Charges

The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers presented no evidence, no witnesses and did not take the stand in his federal death penalty trial. (Photo: US Federal Court)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - The man convicted of the Charleston church massacre will now plead guilty to the state charges against him as well.

Multiple media outlets in Charleston report that Dylann Roof will enter the plea during a hearing on April 10. Solictior Scarlett Wilson reportedly notified all parties involved that Roof will enter the plea, and avoid a death penalty trial.

It appears Roof's plea will allow him to get a life sentence on the state charges. He's already been sentenced to death on the federal charges against him.

Roof was convicted of killing nine members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church in June of 2015. Prosecutors proved that Roof committed the crime out of a deep hatred of blacks, and had hoped to inspire a race war with his act.

