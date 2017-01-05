Dylann Roof Objects to Emotional Testimony by Family

The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers at Emanuel AME will try to save his life as he represents himself during his own death penalty trial starting Wednesday. (Photo: US Federal Court)

Charleston, SC (AP) - The judge overseeing Dylann Roof's sentencing says he's frustrated by a motion to limit emotional victim testimony.



U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said Thursday it's to be expected that witnesses will be upset talking about the deaths of their loved ones.



Gergel was reacting to a motion filed during a lunch break. He said the motion mischaracterizes what's going on in Roof's sentencing this week by exaggerating courtroom reaction to emotional testimony.



Gergel said it's natural to be moved by such testimony.



Roof made no objection to the judge's denial of the motion, which was likely the idea of his standby counsel.



The defense attorneys who represented Roof during the guilt phase of his trial have several times told the judge they still don't feel Roof is capable of representing himself, despite Gergel's repeated rulings to the contrary.



Roof, who has admitted his involvement in the June 2015 slayings, has said he planned to call no witnesses or put up a case to try to save his life. Jurors will ultimately sentence him to the death penalty or life in prison.