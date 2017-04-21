Eagle Sightings in the Midlands

Eagle sighting in Newberry, SC (Photo: Foster Senn, Newberry Mayor)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - You don't have to go far to see our nation's symbol of power and freedom, there have been multiple sightings of bald eagles across the Midlands.

"It’s kind of unmistakable when you see an eagle’s nest," said Hansel Hart, a Chapin resident.

For Hart, seeing an eagle's nest is as easy as a walk in his front yard.

"They’ve nested on the property in different locations and right now they happen to be nesting right near the house," Hart said.

Hart says the two eagles have been coming back for 15 years.

"The surprising thing is we never saw them build the nest, it was just there kind of all of a sudden," Hart said.

He isn't the only one seeing our nation's symbol. Newberry mayor Foster Senn snapped a photo of one in their downtown area.

"We’re real happy," said Charlotte Hope, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources.

Hope says she’s seen the eagle population make a huge comeback in our state.

"When I started we had approximately 30-35 nests or so, and now I’m monitoring right at 400," Hope said.

Once an endangered species, Hope says you may now see these majestic creatures all around our state near bodies of water.

"Their main diet is fish and water fowl so they’re always going to be associated with water," Hope said.

Central Midlands folks can see them around any of the rivers and flying around Lake Murray, but Hope says if you want to see them around our parts, you’ll have to break out the binoculars soon.

"End of April, there may be a few still hanging around in early May, and then they typically head north for the summer," Hope said.

"It’s definitely nice to have them back, it’s good to see the population’s coming back, they’re definitely fun to watch," Hart said.

The bald eagle was taken off the endangered species list back in 2007, but are still monitored and protected under the The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

© 2017 WLTX-TV