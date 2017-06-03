WLTX
Early Morning Crash Leaves One Man Dead

wltx 9:31 AM. EDT June 03, 2017

SUMTER COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person has died after a fatal crash early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Toyota pick-up truck was traveling west on US 378, went off the left side of the road, over-corrected and went off the right side of the road. The car then overturned. They say the person was not wearing a seatbelt and died from injuries after being entrapped in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. 

