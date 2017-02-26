Early Morning Fire Damages Several Homes

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Fire crews with the Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning that left several homes damaged.

Officials from the Columbia Fire Department say they arrived in the 1000 block of Cambridge Oaks Drive, just off of Two Notch Road near the Village at Sandhill, at around 8:30 a.m. There are no reported injuries, but a total of four homes are damaged, two are completely loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshall's Office.





