Early Morning Home Fire Displaces Two Occupants

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- A blaze was through the roof of one Columbia home early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Columbia Fire Department say they responded to the fire at 3:30 am at the 5100 block of Colonial Drive. There are no reports of injuries, although two people are displaced. They say damages value at $250,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

