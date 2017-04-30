WLTX
Early Morning Home Fire Displaces Two Occupants

wltx 9:33 AM. EDT April 30, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- A blaze was through the roof of one Columbia home early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Columbia Fire Department say they responded to the fire at 3:30 am at the 5100 block of Colonial Drive. There are no reports of injuries, although two people are displaced. They say damages value at $250,000. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

