Early Morning Showers Expected In The Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) After early morning showers and non-severe thunderstorms, we will see more rainfall throughout the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will end after 11AM throughout our Midlands communities. By this afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies, but it will be quite windy with winds from the southwest at 15-20 mph, gusting at times to 30mph.

We will have lots of sunshine, drier conditions and warm high temperatures in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

