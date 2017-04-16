Easter Sunrise Service at the Lexington Baseball Stadium

Marcus Lattimore giving his testimony at Calvary Church Lexington's Easter Sunrise Service (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Millions of people around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday. One celebration here in the Midlands began in the early hours of the morning at the Lexington County baseball stadium and featured Marcus Lattimore as a guest speaker.

The celebration was Calvalry Church Lexington's Easter Sunrise Service, and hundreds of people beat the sun to the stadium.

"Being outside and seeing the sun coming up and celebrating the resurrection of Christ with the sunrise, it’s a special thing," said John Hoppe, the church's senior pastor.

That’s why Pastor Hoppe extended the invitation past the congregation to the entire community.

The special day also had a special guest.

"I’m just here to share my testimony and be a vessel for Him," said former USC running back Marcus Lattimore.

Lattimore says he hopes his story helps show how God has worked in his life, and ultimately, bring others closer.

"I want everyone to have that same feeling, that same happiness and joy that comes with knowing Jesus Christ," Lattimore said.

The church's choir sang, along with a few selections from Brookland Baptist Church. Then, pastor Hoppe preached a message about Christ's resurrection.

"I think it was awesome, Marcus Lattimore had a great testimony, the worship was awesome, it was a good time," said Stephen Mattier, an attendee.

"I loved it," said Ginger Motley, another attendee, "the music was wonderful, having the different churches come together it was just so exciting."

"You can praise God anywhere but it was nice to be out on a beautiful spring morning," said Jan Waitulavich, another attendee.

This was the first time the church held an Easter Sunrise Service at the stadium, and Pastor Hoppe says he hopes to do it again next year.

