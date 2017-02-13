Educators Want 1 More Year With Digital Literacy Program

Students in a Lee County school (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- After seeing an early update of the Digital Literacy Program that was implemented in rural school districts last year, the Education Oversight Committee is asking lawmakers to fund it for one more year.

Of the 46 poor school districts offered the opportunity to participate in the pilot program, 33 signed up. All of the Abbeville plaintiffs districts and any school district with at least an 80 percent poverty rate qualified.

From August 2016 to December 2016, the preliminary report showed positive growth in all categories including communications and collaboration, creativity and innovation, and critical thinking, problem solving, and decision making.

"Even at the halfway point, the percentages are showing its making an impact and that's the first thing the General Assembly wanted to know from us," the committee's Executive Director Melanie Barton said. "Will this software help bridge that gap? So far, it's showing it is."

The program was implemented to see if it could close the digital divide between urban and rural schools, especially as technology expands and online testing becomes more prevalent.

The report found that there are major technological disparities between some schools, where some students are "only touching a computer for only 45 minutes once a week" and others have "a chrome book in every child's hand and they get to use it on a daily basis."

Barton said the committee needs to study the program for an additional year to draw accurate, comprehensive findings.

"Then we can better evaluate the effect on children's ability to learn digital literacy, digital citizenship, coding, those kinds of things."

The report was timely as budget debates in the House begin next week.

(© 2017 WLTX)