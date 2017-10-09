EF 1 Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in Newberry County

(Photo: WLTX)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Newberry County Sunday afternoon.

A survey team from the agency said late Monday that the twister came down in an area near the town of Chappells. It's peak winds were at 108 miles an hour, and the tornado traveled along a 2.41 mile long path.

The storm was about 50 yards wide, roughly half the size of a football field.

The tornado heavily damaged at least one home and a shed in the county. No injuries were reported.

