Eight Displaced Following Mobile Home Fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Eight people have been displaced after a fire at their Lexington County mobile home, according to officials with Lexington County.

Officials say Lexington County Fire Services responded to a single-wide mobile home fire in the 100 block of Greenfields Road Sunday morning. Damage is concentrated in one room, officials say.

While no injuries were reported, officials say five adults and three children have been displaced.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire started due to electrical issues and a space heater, according to officials with Lexington County.

