Elderly Driver Crashes Into Midlands Library, 3 Hospitalized

Police lights.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A car struck two people and the front entrance of Richland Library's Northeast Location on Parklane road Monday around 6:30 PM Monday.

According to Highway Patrol an elderly driver driving a Honda CRV pulled into a handicapped parking spot, witnesses said that the woman driver had pulled too far up and was backing up and according to South Carolina Highway Patrols Lance Cpl Matt Southern, when the driver put it into reverse, she struck two cars. One unoccupied Chevy Tahoe and a F-150 pickup truck that had a man in the passenger seat.

Then after striking the two cars, put the car in drive and drove into the library's front entrance, striking a woman. The driver of the car, the passenger in the truck and the woman struck in the library were all transported to local hospital. None of the injuries are reported as life threatening.

Authorities are working to determine exactly what happened and no word on the injuries of the person who was struck.

A structural engineer will be onsite Tuesday to make sure the building is safe for staff and customers, the library anticipates being open in the morning as the damages are being assessed.

(© 2017 WLTX)